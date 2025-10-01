Virksomhedsoversigt
Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in Greater Austin Area hos Indeed spænder fra $84.6K pr. year for L1 til $209K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Austin Area udgør i alt $158K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Indeed's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Business Analyst I
$84.6K
$79.4K
$2.2K
$3K
L2
Business Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Business Analyst
$150K
$116K
$16.8K
$17.6K
$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på $30K+ (nogle gange $300K+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årligt)

  • 33.3% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



The highest paying salary package reported for a Forretningsanalytiker at Indeed in Greater Austin Area sits at a yearly total compensation of $210,225. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Forretningsanalytiker role in Greater Austin Area is $115,000.

Andre ressourcer