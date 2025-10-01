Virksomhedsoversigt
Incred Finance
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Greater Bengaluru

Incred Finance Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Incred Finance udgør i alt ₹2.66M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Incred Finance's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Incred Finance
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹2.66M
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
₹2.34M
Stock (/yr)
₹171K
Bonus
₹149K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
The highest paying salary package reported for a Software Ingeniør at Incred Finance in Greater Bengaluru sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹6,712,971. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Incred Finance for the Software Ingeniør role in Greater Bengaluru is ₹2,462,941.

