Incorta Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Cairo

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Cairo hos Incorta udgør i alt EGP 1.48M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Incorta's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Incorta
Software Engineer
Cairo, QH, Egypt
Total per år
EGP 1.48M
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
EGP 1.48M
Stock (/yr)
EGP 0
Bonus
EGP 0
År i virksomheden
5 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Incorta?

EGP 7.88M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Incorta

Andre ressourcer