In-Charge Energy
In-Charge Energy Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos In-Charge Energy udgør i alt $120K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for In-Charge Energy's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
In-Charge Energy
Interoperability Lead
Richmond, VA
Total per år
$120K
Niveau
L3
Grundløn
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos In-Charge Energy?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos In-Charge Energy in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $165,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos In-Charge Energy for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $120,000.

