impact.com
impact.com Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos impact.com udgør i alt $138K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for impact.com's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
impact.com
Associate Software Engineer
Seattle, WA
Total per år
$138K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$17.1K
Bonus
$5.8K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos impact.com?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos impact.com in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $209,200. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos impact.com for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $118,000.

