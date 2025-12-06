Virksomhedsoversigt
IMC
Softwareingeniør kompensation in Netherlands hos IMC spænder fra €146K pr. year for L1 til €160K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Netherlands udgør i alt €160K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for IMC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos IMC?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos IMC in Netherlands ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €201,089. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos IMC for Softwareingeniør rollen in Netherlands er €152,749.

Andre ressourcer

