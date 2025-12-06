Softwareingeniør kompensation in Netherlands hos IMC spænder fra €146K pr. year for L1 til €160K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Netherlands udgør i alt €160K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for IMC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
