Illumio
Illumio Software Ingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Illumio udgør i alt $203K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Illumio's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Illumio
Machine Learning Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Total per år
$203K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$170K
Stock (/yr)
$18K
Bonus
$15K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Illumio?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Illumio er Aktie-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Illumio in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $283,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Illumio for Software Ingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $210,000.

