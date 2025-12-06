Virksomhedsoversigt
Illumina
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Senior Bioinformatics Scientist

  • Alle Senior Bioinformatics Scientist Lønninger

Illumina Senior Bioinformatics Scientist Lønninger

Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Illumina's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Vi behøver kun 4 flere Senior Bioinformatics Scientist indberetningers hos Illumina for at låse op!

Inviter dine venner og netværk til anonymt at tilføje lønninger på under 60 sekunder. Flere data betyder bedre indsigt for jobsøgende som dig og vores fællesskab!

💰 Se Alle Lønninger

💪 Bidrag Din Løn

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Illumina er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Senior Bioinformatics Scientist tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Senior Bioinformatics Scientist hos Illumina in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $210,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Illumina for Senior Bioinformatics Scientist rollen in United States er $152,000.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Illumina

Relaterede virksomheder

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/senior-bioinformatics-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.