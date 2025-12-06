Virksomhedsoversigt
Illumina
Illumina Bogholder Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Bogholder kompensationspakke in United States hos Illumina udgør i alt $94K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Illumina's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Illumina
senior accountant
San Diego, CA
Total per år
$94K
Niveau
P1
Grundløn
$85K
Stock (/yr)
$5K
Bonus
$4K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Illumina?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Illumina er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Bogholder hos Illumina in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $130,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Illumina for Bogholder rollen in United States er $96,800.

Andre ressourcer

