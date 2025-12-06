Virksomhedsoversigt
IHS Markit
  • Lønninger
  • Teknisk programmanager

  • Alle Teknisk programmanager Lønninger

IHS Markit Teknisk programmanager Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Teknisk programmanager kompensationspakke in United States hos IHS Markit udgør i alt $37.9K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for IHS Markit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
IHS Markit
Technical Program Manager
Gurgaon, HR, India
Total per år
$37.9K
Niveau
10
Grundløn
$36.1K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$1.8K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos IHS Markit?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Teknisk programmanager hos IHS Markit in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $111,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos IHS Markit for Teknisk programmanager rollen in United States er $111,000.

Andre ressourcer

