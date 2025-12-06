Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos IHS Markit spænder fra $99.2K pr. year for Software Engineer til $136K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $135K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for IHS Markit's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
