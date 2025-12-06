Virksomhedsoversigt
i-Sight
i-Sight Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Canada hos i-Sight udgør i alt CA$85.6K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for i-Sight's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
i-Sight
Full-Stack Software Engineer
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per år
$62.2K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
$60.7K
Stock (/yr)
$1.5K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos i-Sight?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos i-Sight in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$101,385. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos i-Sight for Softwareingeniør rollen in Canada er CA$83,520.

Andre ressourcer

