Den gennemsnitlige Software Engineering Leder kompensationspakke in United States hos HOVER udgør i alt $295K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HOVER's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
HOVER
Senior Engineering Manager
San Francisco, CA
Total per år
$295K
Niveau
EM5
Grundløn
$235K
Stock (/yr)
$60K
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
10 År
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos HOVER in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $310,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos HOVER for Software Engineering Leder rollen in United States er $285,000.

