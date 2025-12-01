Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Highspot spænder fra $221K pr. year for Software Engineer II til $230K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $240K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Highspot's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer II
$221K
$187K
$33.3K
$0
Senior Software Engineer
$230K
$221K
$9.5K
$0
Lead Software Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Highspot er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Highspot er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
