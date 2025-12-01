Virksomhedsoversigt
Highspot
Highspot
  • Lønninger
  • Salg

  • Alle Salg Lønninger

Highspot Salg Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Salg kompensationspakke in United States hos Highspot udgør i alt $85K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Highspot's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Highspot
ADR
Seattle, WA
Total per år
$55K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
$55K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Highspot?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Highspot er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Salg hos Highspot in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $150,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Highspot for Salg rollen in United States er $55,000.

Andre ressourcer

