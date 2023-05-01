Virksomhedsoversigt
HHA eXchange
Top Indsigter
    Om

    HHAeXchange provides homecare management software for Medicaid LTSS population. They help payers and providers achieve operational efficiency, increase compliance, and improve patient outcomes. Their acquisition of Annkissam allows them to deliver the most complete, end-to-end homecare management solution in the market. They act as the single source of truth in connecting providers, payers, and members through their intuitive web-based platform, enabling unparalleled communication, transparency, and visibility.

    https://hhaexchange.com
    Hjemmeside
    2008
    Grundlagt år
    751
    Antal medarbejdere
    $100M-$250M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

