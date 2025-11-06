Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos HERE Technologies spænder fra $110K pr. year for L5 til $212K pr. year for L10. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HERE Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
$110K
$90K
$20K
$0
L6
$109K
$105K
$0
$4.1K
L7
$124K
$118K
$2K
$3.6K
L8
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
