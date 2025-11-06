Virksomhedsoversigt
HERE Technologies
Softwareingeniør kompensation in Krakow Metropolitan Area hos HERE Technologies udgør i alt PLN 165K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Krakow Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 201K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HERE Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L6
Software Engineer II
PLN 165K
PLN 157K
PLN 0
PLN 7.6K
L7
Senior Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L8
Lead Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos HERE Technologies in Krakow Metropolitan Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på PLN 323,736. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos HERE Technologies for Softwareingeniør rollen in Krakow Metropolitan Area er PLN 185,964.

