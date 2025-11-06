Virksomhedsoversigt
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Chicago Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater Chicago Area hos HERE Technologies spænder fra $109K pr. year for L6 til $188K pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater Chicago Area udgør i alt $120K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HERE Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L6
Software Engineer II
$109K
$105K
$0
$4.1K
L7
Senior Engineer
$110K
$110K
$0
$0
L8
Lead Engineer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos HERE Technologies?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos HERE Technologies in Greater Chicago Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $187,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos HERE Technologies for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater Chicago Area er $118,000.

Andre ressourcer