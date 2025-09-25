Virksomhedsoversigt
Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos HERE Technologies spænder fra ₹3.69M pr. year for L5 til ₹5.61M pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.2M.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
Software Engineer I(Entry Level)
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
Software Engineer II
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
Senior Engineer
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
Lead Engineer
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos HERE Technologies?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

HERE Technologies in India میں Software Ingeniør کے لیے سب سے زیادہ تنخواہ والا پیکیج سالانہ کل معاوضہ ₹5,606,004 ہے۔ اس میں بنیادی تنخواہ کے ساتھ ساتھ ممکنہ اسٹاک معاوضہ اور بونس بھی شامل ہے۔
HERE Technologies میں Software Ingeniør کردار in India کے لیے رپورٹ شدہ اوسط سالانہ کل معاوضہ ₹2,127,826 ہے۔

