Software Ingeniør kompensation in India hos HERE Technologies spænder fra ₹3.69M pr. year for L5 til ₹5.61M pr. year for L9. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.2M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HERE Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
₹3.69M
₹3.69M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹1.68M
₹1.65M
₹0
₹26.3K
L7
₹2.43M
₹2.34M
₹0
₹94.2K
L8
₹3.76M
₹3.49M
₹10.9K
₹261K
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
