Virksomhedsoversigt
HERE Technologies
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Dataanalytiker

  • Alle Dataanalytiker Lønninger

  • Mumbai Metropolitan Region

HERE Technologies Dataanalytiker Lønninger i Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Dataanalytiker kompensation in Mumbai Metropolitan Region hos HERE Technologies spænder fra ₹3.89M pr. year for L5 til ₹1.64M pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Mumbai Metropolitan Region udgør i alt ₹2.24M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HERE Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
₹3.89M
₹3.89M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹1.64M
₹1.64M
₹0
₹0
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Se 6 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+₹5.01M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.69M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.02M
Verily logo
+₹1.9M
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos HERE Technologies?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Dataanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Dataanalytiker hos HERE Technologies in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹17,894,582. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos HERE Technologies for Dataanalytiker rollen in Mumbai Metropolitan Region er ₹2,095,407.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for HERE Technologies

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Applied Systems
  • Lucidworks
  • Pax8
  • Emtec
  • Myers-Holum
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer