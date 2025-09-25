Virksomhedsoversigt
HERE Technologies
HERE Technologies Data Scientist Lønninger

Data Scientist kompensation in India hos HERE Technologies spænder fra ₹3.93M pr. year for L5 til ₹1.66M pr. year for L7. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in India udgør i alt ₹2.26M. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HERE Technologies's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L5
₹3.93M
₹3.93M
₹0
₹0
L6
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L7
₹1.66M
₹1.66M
₹0
₹0
L8
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Se 6 Flere Niveauer
₹13.94M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos HERE Technologies?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Scientist hos HERE Technologies in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹18,049,317. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos HERE Technologies for Data Scientist rollen in India er ₹2,113,526.

