Healthmine
Healthmine Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in United States hos Healthmine udgør i alt $124K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Healthmine's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Healthmine
Software Engineer
Dallas, TX
Total per år
$124K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
$124K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Healthmine?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Healthmine in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $133,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Healthmine for Software Ingeniør rollen in United States er $124,000.

