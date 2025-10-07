Virksomhedsoversigt
HDFC
HDFC Data Ingeniør Lønninger i Mumbai Metropolitan Region

Den gennemsnitlige Data Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Mumbai Metropolitan Region hos HDFC udgør i alt ₹1.61M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for HDFC's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/7/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
HDFC
Data Engineer
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per år
₹1.61M
Niveau
E3
Grundløn
₹1.61M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
0 År
Års erfaring
0 År
₹13.98M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Data Ingeniør hos HDFC in Mumbai Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹1,637,827. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos HDFC for Data Ingeniør rollen in Mumbai Metropolitan Region er ₹1,609,140.

