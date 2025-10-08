Virksomhedsoversigt
Harvey Full-Stack Softwareingeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Den gennemsnitlige Full-Stack Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in San Francisco Bay Area hos Harvey udgør i alt $225K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Harvey's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/8/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Harvey
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
Total per år
$225K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
$225K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Harvey?

$160K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Full-Stack Softwareingeniør hos Harvey in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $340,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Harvey for Full-Stack Softwareingeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $210,000.

