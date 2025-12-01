Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in United States hos Gusto spænder fra $336K pr. year for PE L4 til $425K pr. year for PE L5. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $420K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Gusto's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
PE L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
PE L4
$336K
$222K
$115K
$0
PE L5
$425K
$265K
$160K
$0
PE L6
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
