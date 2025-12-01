Virksomhedsoversigt
Gusto
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Gusto Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Gusto spænder fra $179K pr. year for L1 til $652K pr. year for L6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $303K.

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
(Entry Level)
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Gusto in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $652,250. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Gusto for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $301,408.

