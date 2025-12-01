Virksomhedsoversigt
Gusto
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Forretningsanalytiker

  • Alle Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Gusto Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Gusto udgør i alt $160K pr. year for L3. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Gusto's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025

Gennemsnitlig Samlet Kompensation

$121K - $138K
United States
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
$107K$121K$138K$152K
Almindeligt Interval
Muligt Interval
Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Se 3 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

Optjeningsplan

20%

ÅR 1

20%

ÅR 2

20%

ÅR 3

20%

ÅR 4

20%

ÅR 5

Aktietype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

  • 20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Forretningsanalytiker tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Forretningsanalytiker hos Gusto in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $159,500. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Gusto for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in United States er $107,070.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Gusto

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Bloomberg
  • WePay
  • Chatham Financial
  • Q2
  • Braintree
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.