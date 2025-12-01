Forretningsanalytiker kompensation in United States hos Gusto udgør i alt $160K pr. year for L3. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Gusto's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/1/2025
Gennemsnitlig Samlet Kompensation
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$160K
$140K
$20K
$0
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
20%
ÅR 1
20%
ÅR 2
20%
ÅR 3
20%
ÅR 4
20%
ÅR 5
Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 5-årig optjeningsplan:
20% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (20.00% årligt)
20% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
20% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
20% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
20% optjenes i 5th-ÅR (1.67% månedligt)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Gusto er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedligt)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/business-analyst.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.