Virksomhedsoversigt
Gupshup
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Gupshup Software Ingeniør Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in India hos Gupshup udgør i alt ₹2.36M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Gupshup's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Gupshup
Software Engineer 2
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹2.36M
Niveau
SE2
Grundløn
₹1.87M
Stock (/yr)
₹208K
Bonus
₹281K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Gupshup?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.71M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Gupshup in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹4,058,887. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Gupshup for Software Ingeniør rollen in India er ₹2,355,424.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Gupshup

Relaterede virksomheder

  • Zimperium
  • DataArt
  • Radisys
  • Verifone
  • InMobi
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer