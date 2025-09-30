Virksomhedsoversigt
Grid Dynamics
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Software Ingeniør

  • Alle Software Ingeniør Lønninger

  • Moldova

Grid Dynamics Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Moldova

Software Ingeniør kompensation in Moldova hos Grid Dynamics spænder fra MDL 617K pr. year for T2 til MDL 905K pr. year for T3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moldova udgør i alt MDL 705K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Grid Dynamics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
Junior Software Engineer(Entry Level)
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
T2
Software Engineer
MDL 617K
MDL 617K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T3
Senior Software Engineer
MDL 905K
MDL 905K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T4
Staff Software Engineer
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer

MDL 2.76M

Få Betalt, Ikke Snydt

Vi har forhandlet tusindvis af tilbud og opnår regelmæssigt stigninger på MDL 518K+ (nogle gange MDL 5.18M+). Få forhandlet din løn eller din CV gennemgået af de rigtige eksperter - rekrutteringsspecialister som gør det dagligt.

Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
Options

Hos Grid Dynamics er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Software Ingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Softwareingeniør

Data Ingeniør

DevOps Ingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Ingeniør hos Grid Dynamics in Moldova ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på MDL 1,088,325. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Grid Dynamics for Software Ingeniør rollen in Moldova er MDL 718,673.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Grid Dynamics

Relaterede virksomheder

  • EPAM Systems
  • ThoughtWorks
  • Alight Solutions
  • Bentley Systems
  • ISG
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer