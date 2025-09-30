Software Ingeniør kompensation in Moldova hos Grid Dynamics spænder fra MDL 617K pr. year for T2 til MDL 905K pr. year for T3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Moldova udgør i alt MDL 705K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Grid Dynamics's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
T1
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
T2
MDL 617K
MDL 617K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T3
MDL 905K
MDL 905K
MDL 0
MDL 0
T4
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
MDL --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Grid Dynamics er Options underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:
25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)
25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
