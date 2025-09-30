Virksomhedsoversigt
Great Learning
Great Learning Software Ingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Den gennemsnitlige Software Ingeniør kompensationspakke in Greater Bengaluru hos Great Learning udgør i alt ₹1.65M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Great Learning's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/30/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Great Learning
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Total per år
₹1.65M
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
₹1.65M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Great Learning?

₹13.95M

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

