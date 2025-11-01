Virksomhedsoversigt
Grainger
Arbejder du her? Gør krav på din virksomhed
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Softwareingeniør

  • Alle Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Grainger Softwareingeniør Lønninger

Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Grainger spænder fra $107K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $195K pr. year for Lead Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $139K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Grainger's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/1/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
(Entry Level)
$107K
$102K
$0
$5K
Software Engineer II
$132K
$126K
$0
$5.3K
Software Engineer III
$159K
$146K
$0
$13.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$173K
$153K
$6.3K
$13.6K
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Tilføj KompSammenlign Niveauer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Seneste Lønindsendelser
TilføjTilføj LønTilføj Kompensation

Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Ledige Stillinger
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Grainger?

Få Verificerede Lønninger i din Indbakke

Abonnér på verificerede Softwareingeniør tilbud.Du vil få en opdeling af kompensationsdetaljer via e-mail. Læs Mere

Dette websted er beskyttet af reCAPTCHA og Google Privatlivspolitik og Servicevilkår gælder.

Inkluderede Stillinger

Indsend Ny Stilling

Maskinlæringsengeniør

Backend Softwareingeniør

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

Forskningsforsker

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Grainger in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $195,000. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Grainger for Softwareingeniør rollen in United States er $134,690.

Udvalgte jobs

    Ingen udvalgte jobs fundet for Grainger

Relaterede virksomheder

  • HPE
  • Synopsys
  • Applied Materials
  • Texas Instruments
  • Cadence Design Systems
  • Se alle virksomheder ➜

Andre ressourcer