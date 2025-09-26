Virksomhedsoversigt
GovTech
Den gennemsnitlige Produktleder kompensationspakke in Singapore hos GovTech udgør i alt SGD 138K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for GovTech's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GovTech
Product Manager
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per år
SGD 138K
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
SGD 112K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 25.9K
År i virksomheden
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos GovTech?

SGD 211K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktleder hos GovTech in Singapore ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på SGD 298,803. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos GovTech for Produktleder rollen in Singapore er SGD 149,876.

Relaterede virksomheder

Andre ressourcer