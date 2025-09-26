Virksomhedsoversigt
GovTech
GovTech Produktdesigner Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Produktdesigner kompensationspakke in Singapore hos GovTech udgør i alt SGD 96.4K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for GovTech's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GovTech
UX Designer
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per år
SGD 96.4K
Niveau
L1
Grundløn
SGD 81.8K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 14.6K
År i virksomheden
5-10 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos GovTech?

SGD 211K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
UX Designer

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos GovTech in Singapore ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på SGD 155,811. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos GovTech for Produktdesigner rollen in Singapore er SGD 86,198.

