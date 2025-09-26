Virksomhedsoversigt
GovTech
GovTech Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Forretningsanalytiker kompensationspakke in Singapore hos GovTech udgør i alt SGD 101K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for GovTech's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/26/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GovTech
Business Analyst
Singapore, SG, Singapore
Total per år
SGD 101K
Niveau
-
Grundløn
SGD 101K
Stock (/yr)
SGD 0
Bonus
SGD 0
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos GovTech?

SGD 211K

OSS

Didžiausias atlyginimų paketas Forretningsanalytiker pozicijai GovTech in Singapore siekia metinę bendrą kompensaciją SGD 219,618. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija GovTech Forretningsanalytiker pozicijai in Singapore yra SGD 104,640.

