Government of Canada
  Lønninger
  Data Scientist

  Alle Data Scientist Lønninger

Government of Canada Data Scientist Lønninger

Den gennemsnitlige Data Scientist kompensationspakke in Canada hos Government of Canada udgør i alt CA$122K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Government of Canada's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Government of Canada
Senior Data Scientist
Ottawa, ON, Canada
Total per år
CA$122K
Niveau
EC6
Grundløn
CA$122K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
5 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Government of Canada?

CA$226K

Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Government of Canada in CanadaData Scientist职位的最高薪酬套餐为年度总薪酬CA$126,900。这包括基本工资以及任何潜在的股票补偿和奖金。
Government of Canada in CanadaData Scientist职位的年度总薪酬中位数为CA$107,597。

