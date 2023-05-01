Virksomhedsoversigt
Gorilla Technology Group
Gorilla Technology Group Lønninger

Gorilla Technology Group's løn spænder fra $25,046 i samlet kompensation om året for en Softwareingeniør i den lave ende til $58,854 for en Dataanalytiker i den høje ende. Levels.fyi indsamler anonyme og verificerede lønninger fra nuværende og tidligere medarbejdere hos Gorilla Technology Group. Sidst opdateret: 11/23/2025

Softwareingeniør
Median $25K
Dataanalytiker
$58.9K
Produktmanager
$33.7K

OSS

Den højest betalte rolle rapporteret hos Gorilla Technology Group er Dataanalytiker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig samlet kompensation på $58,854. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Gorilla Technology Group er $33,714.

Andre ressourcer

