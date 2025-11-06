Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater London Area hos Goodnotes spænder fra £50.7K pr. year for L2 til £74.1K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater London Area udgør i alt £91K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Goodnotes's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
£50.7K
£50.7K
£0
£0
L3
£74.1K
£74.1K
£0
£0
L4
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
