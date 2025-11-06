Virksomhedsoversigt
Goodnotes
Goodnotes Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Greater London Area

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Greater London Area hos Goodnotes spænder fra £50.7K pr. year for L2 til £74.1K pr. year for L3. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Greater London Area udgør i alt £91K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Goodnotes's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
Entry Level Software Engineer(Entry Level)
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L2
Software Engineer
£50.7K
£50.7K
£0
£0
L3
Software Engineer
£74.1K
£74.1K
£0
£0
L4
Senior Software Engineer
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Goodnotes?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Full-Stack Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Goodnotes in Greater London Area ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £164,567. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Goodnotes for Softwareingeniør rollen in Greater London Area er £89,611.

Andre ressourcer