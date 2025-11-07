Virksomhedsoversigt
Goldman Sachs
Informationsteknolog (IT) Niveau

Vice President

Niveauer hos Goldman Sachs

Sammenlign Niveauer
  1. Analyst
  2. Associate
  3. Vice President
    4. Vis 2 Flere Niveauer
Gennemsnit Årligt Samlet Kompensation
$287,444
Grundløn
$201,333
Aktietildeling ()
$1,111
Bonus
$85,000
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Seneste Lønoplysninger
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
