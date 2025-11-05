Softwareingeniør kompensation in Warsaw Metropolitan Area hos GFT Group udgør i alt PLN 167K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Warsaw Metropolitan Area udgør i alt PLN 174K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for GFT Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderede StillingerIndsend Ny Stilling