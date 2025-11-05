Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos GFT Group udgør i alt £87.8K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for GFT Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GFT Group
Software Engineer
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
£87.8K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
£83.2K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£4.6K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
8 År
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos GFT Group in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £110,028. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos GFT Group for Softwareingeniør rollen in United Kingdom er £85,829.

