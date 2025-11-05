Virksomhedsoversigt
GFT Group
GFT Group Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Poland

Softwareingeniør kompensation in Poland hos GFT Group spænder fra PLN 129K pr. year for Software Engineer til PLN 174K pr. year for Senior Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Poland udgør i alt PLN 160K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for GFT Group's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Junior Software Engineer
(Entry Level)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Software Engineer
PLN 129K
PLN 129K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 174K
PLN 174K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Lead Software Engineer
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos GFT Group?

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

Salesforce Udvikler

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos GFT Group in Poland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på PLN 209,124. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos GFT Group for Softwareingeniør rollen in Poland er PLN 160,414.

Andre ressourcer