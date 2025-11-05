Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Ledelseskonsulent kompensationspakke in India hos GEP Worldwide udgør i alt ₹1.34M pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for GEP Worldwide's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
GEP Worldwide
Management Consultant
Mumbai, MH, India
Total per år
₹1.34M
Niveau
L2
Grundløn
₹1.18M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹154K
År i virksomheden
1 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Ledelseskonsulent hos GEP Worldwide in India ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på ₹2,540,530. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos GEP Worldwide for Ledelseskonsulent rollen in India er ₹1,321,414.

