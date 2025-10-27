Virksomhedsoversigt
Genesys
  Lønninger
  Software Engineering Leder

  • Alle Software Engineering Leder Lønninger

Genesys Software Engineering Leder Lønninger

Software Engineering Leder kompensation in United States hos Genesys udgør i alt $230K pr. year for L4. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $231K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Genesys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$230K
$190K
$11K
$29K
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Bidrag
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Genesys?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Software Engineering Leder hos Genesys in United States ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $380,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Genesys for Software Engineering Leder rollen in United States er $205,000.

