Produktdesigner kompensation in Ireland hos Genesys spænder fra €46.3K pr. year for L1 til €56.2K pr. year for L2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ireland udgør i alt €47.7K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Genesys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
L1
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
