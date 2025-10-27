Virksomhedsoversigt
Genesys
Genesys Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner kompensation in Ireland hos Genesys spænder fra €46.3K pr. year for L1 til €56.2K pr. year for L2. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Ireland udgør i alt €47.7K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Genesys's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/27/2025

L1
Associate Product Designer
€46.3K
€43.7K
€0
€2.6K
L2
Product Designer
€56.2K
€51.6K
€0
€4.6K
L3
Senior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Lead Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Block logo
+€50.5K
Robinhood logo
+€77.5K
Stripe logo
+€17.4K
Datadog logo
+€30.5K
Verily logo
+€19.2K
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Genesys?

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Produktdesigner hos Genesys in Ireland ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på €120,596. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Genesys for Produktdesigner rollen in Ireland er €52,350.

