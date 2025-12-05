Softwareingeniør kompensation in United States hos Garmin spænder fra $91.9K pr. year for Software Engineer I til $209K pr. year for Staff Software Engineer. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in United States udgør i alt $95.3K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Garmin's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 12/5/2025
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
Software Engineer I
$91.9K
$89.7K
$257
$1.9K
Software Engineer II
$101K
$101K
$0
$25
Senior Software Engineer
$134K
$128K
$6.3K
$25
Technical Lead Software Engineer
$154K
$147K
$6.9K
$0
Virksomhed
Niveau
Års Erfaring
Total Kompensation
|Ingen lønninger fundet
