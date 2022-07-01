Virksomhedsoversigt
Gagen MacDonald
Top Indsigter
    Om

    Gagen MacDonald is a strategy execution firm that specializes in employee engagement, culture change and leadership development.Working collaboratively from the corporate office to the front line, we use an organization’s brand, culture, vision, history and reputation to align and motivate employees to transform companies and deliver business results.As pioneers in organizational change, we are proud to have helped some of the world’s biggest brands improve business performance and become better places to work.

    http://www.gagenmacdonald.com
    Hjemmeside
    90
    Antal medarbejdere
    $10M-$50M
    Estimeret omsætning
    Hovedkontor

