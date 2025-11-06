Virksomhedsoversigt
Fundrise
Fundrise Softwareingeniør Lønninger i Northern Virginia Washington DC

Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniør kompensationspakke in Northern Virginia Washington DC hos Fundrise udgør i alt $197K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fundrise's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Fundrise
Software Engineer
Arlington, VA
Total per år
$197K
Niveau
Senior
Grundløn
$159K
Stock (/yr)
$27K
Bonus
$11K
År i virksomheden
3 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hvad er karriereniveauerne hos Fundrise?
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Virksomhed

Lokation | Dato

Niveau

Mærke

Års Erfaring

Total / I Virksomheden

Total Kompensation

Grundløn | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger fundet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

Praktikantlønninger

Bidrag

Inkluderede Stillinger

Backend Softwareingeniør

OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniør hos Fundrise in Northern Virginia Washington DC ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på $225,750. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fundrise for Softwareingeniør rollen in Northern Virginia Washington DC er $177,500.

Andre ressourcer