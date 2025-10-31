Virksomhedsoversigt
Den gennemsnitlige Softwareingeniørmanager kompensationspakke in United Kingdom hos Funding Circle udgør i alt £121K pr. year. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Funding Circle's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 10/31/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Funding Circle
Software Engineering Manager
London, EN, United Kingdom
Total per år
£121K
Niveau
L4
Grundløn
£107K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£14.3K
År i virksomheden
2 År
Års erfaring
25 År
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Funding Circle in United Kingdom ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på £150,559. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Funding Circle for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in United Kingdom er £121,366.

