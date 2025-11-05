Virksomhedsoversigt
Fortinet
Fortinet Softwareingeniørmanager Lønninger i Canada

Softwareingeniørmanager kompensation in Canada hos Fortinet spænder fra CA$275K pr. year for P3 til CA$396K pr. year for P6. Den gennemsnitlige yearlige kompensationspakke in Canada udgør i alt CA$281K. Se opdelingen af grundløn, aktier og bonus for Fortinet's samlede kompensationspakker. Sidst opdateret: 11/5/2025

Gennemsnit Kompensation efter Niveau
Niveau Navn
Total
Grundløn
Aktier
Bonus
P1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P2
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
P3
CA$275K
CA$202K
CA$52.7K
CA$20.6K
P4
CA$253K
CA$177K
CA$58K
CA$17.7K
Se 2 Flere Niveauer
Seneste Lønindsendelser
Optjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietype
RSU

Hos Fortinet er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig optjeningsplan:

  • 25% optjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årligt)

  • 25% optjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årligt)



OSS

Den højest betalte lønpakke rapporteret for en Softwareingeniørmanager hos Fortinet in Canada ligger på en årlig samlet kompensation på CA$395,707. Dette inkluderer grundløn samt eventuel aktiekompensation og bonusser.
Den median årlige samlede kompensation rapporteret hos Fortinet for Softwareingeniørmanager rollen in Canada er CA$253,240.

